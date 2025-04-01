Tiger Woods probably waited for this day to come to unleash one of the most hilarious April Fools' Day pranks on everyone. The 15-time major champion hopped on social media on Tuesday and decided to troll the golf world by announcing that he will take part in the upcoming 2025 Masters Tournament.

“I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course,” Woods' post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

But after causing so much buzz online with that post, Tiger Woods decided to tell the truth that it was all just for fun.

“P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :),” the 49-year-old Woods later shared.

It has been a while since fans last saw Woods play at a PGA Tour event, as he continues to recuperate from a surgery that he had in early March to repair a tear in his left Achilles tendon. His most recent tour start took place at the 2024 edition of The Open Championship.

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” Dr. Charlton Stucken of the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida said about the operation at the time (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).

Woods has won the Masters a total of five times. He secured a Green Jacket in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and in 2019, which was also the last time he topped the field in a Grand Slam event.

An owner of 82 PGA Tour wins, Tiger Woods is still behind Jack Nicklaus for most major championships in history, with “the Golden Bear” winning a total of 18 in his legendary career.

Fans react to Tiger Woods' April Fools' Day admission

After dropping a huge prank, Woods has drawn lots of reactions from his fans and social media users. Here are some of them:

“At least you are in good spirits haha heal up,” a fan said.

Another one shared: “They read it live on CNBC Squawk Box before they realized it, nailed it again Tiger!”

“I legit lost all of my medical knowledge reading the first tweet & believed his Achilles magically healed in 2 weeks,” posted a fan.

Via a different commenter: “I’m glad you still have a sense of humor… even though you’ve crushed many dreams this morning😉.”