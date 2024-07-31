Keegan Bradley given key leadership role before Ryder Cup captaincy

A year before he becomes the youngest United States Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, PGA Tour stalwart Keegan Bradley will serve a key leadership position as one of the assistant captains at the Presidents Cup.

Bradley was named as the fourth assistant by captain Jim Furyk for the team competition at Royal Montreal Golf Club (Sept. 27-29), per the PGA Tour. He'll join Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner on the sideline.

“Keegan is a tremendous competitor with a bulldog mentality and we are looking forward to having his voice in the team room in Montreal,” siad Furyk in a statement. “He has a strong passion for match play competition and I know he will be an asset to our players in 2024, as well as 2025, as he leads them into Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup.”

The Presidents Cup will feature a matchup between American and International golfers.

Bradley — a staunch supporter of the Ryder Cup and still a relevant PGA Tour contender who was controversially left off the 2023 squad — was shockingly tapped as the 2025 captain after talks between the PGA of America and Tiger Woods fell through. (Since the announcement, Bradley has expressed an open-mindedness about contributions from LIV Golf stars and Tiger.)

In a break from tradition, Bradley was given the gig without prior assistant captain experience in a Ryder Cup. The 38-year-old is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2011 PGA Championship. His last victory came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023.

Bradley went 2-2-1 in his lone Presidents Cup appearance for the United States in 2013 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. He's 4-3-0 career in the Ryder Cup.

Article Continues Below

“I was ecstatic to get the call from Jim and looking forward to doing all I can to help our team in Montreal,” Bradley said. “With the Ryder Cup on the horizon next year, this will be a great experience for me to understand the other side of the team room and how that camaraderie and coaching helps our guys play their best.”

With the FedExCup playoffs nearing, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark (the 4-man Team USA delegation at the Paris Olympics), Sahith Theegala, and Patrick Cantlay occupy the top six spots in the Presidents Cup standings. Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Max Homa, and Brian Harman round out the top-10.

The top six finishers plus six captain's picks will comprise the roster for Montreal.

At Bethpage Back on Long Island, New York, in September 2025, the United States will look to avenge their disappointing showing to Team Europe at Marco Simone in Rome in 2023. The U.S. has won the last two Ryder Cups on home soil, most recently in dominant fashion at Whistling Straits in 2021.

The Americans have won 12 of the 14 Presidents Cup since its inception in 1994. In 2022, the U.S. won by 5.5 points at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The International team will be captained by 2003 Masters winner Mike Weir, a Canadian. Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas have been announced as assistant captains.