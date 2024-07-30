The men's golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics gets underway on Thursday at Le Golf National.

Masters champ Scottie Scheffler, two-time 2024 major champion and reigning gold medalist Xander Schauffele, and 26-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy — the top three ranked players in the world — headline the 60-person field. The competition will be a 72-hole lowest score event, a la the PGA Tour.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will mark just the third time golf has featured in the Summer Games.

“It would probably be one of, if not the biggest in my career for the last 10 years,” surmised McIlroy, who is seeking his first medal. “I'd say my focus is pretty high. … I think as golf is in the Olympics for a longer period of time, it will become — I don't know if anything will be able to sit alongside the majors. We have our four events a year that are the gold standard. But I think this is going to be, in time, right up there amongst that.”

Scheffler is one of four Americans in the field, along with Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Wyndham Clark.

“It would be extremely special to have a gold medal and it's definitely one of the reasons why I'm here this week. I didn't come here to — I love going to watch table tennis yesterday but that's not why I showed up,” Scheffler said.

“I try to place an equal amount of value to all the tournaments I play. I feel like that any time I show up, I'm trying to do my best, and that's definitely the case this week. It's definitely special to be part of the Olympics and I'm looking forward to the chance to compete for a medal for our country.”

Here are your tee times for the first two rounds in Paris.

Paris Olympics Men's Golf tee times

Round 1 (all times ET; notables in bold)

3:00 a.m. — Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Taipei)

3:11 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

3:22 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealan

3:33 a.m. — Min Woo Lee (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

3:44 a.m. — Wyndham Clark (United States), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

3:55 a.m. — Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (South Korea)

4:11 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler (United States), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

4:22 a.m. — Adrian Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

4:33 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

4:44 a.m. — Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)

4:55 a.m. — Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)

5:06 a.m — Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)

5:17 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Taipei)

5:33 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

5:44 a.m. — Byeong Hun An (South Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)

5:55 a.m. — Xander Schauffele (United States), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

6:06 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (United States), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

6:17 a.m. — Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

6:28 a.m. — Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)

6:39 a.m. — Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

Round 2

3:00 a.m. — Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)

3:11 a.m — Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)

3:22 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Taipei)

3:33 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

3:44 a.m. — Byeong Hun An (South Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)

3:55 a.m. — Xander Schauffele (United States), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

4:11 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (United States), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

4:22 a.m. — Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

4:33 a.m. — Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)

4:44 a.m. — Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

4:55 a.m. — Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Taipei)

5:06 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

5:17 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

5:33 a.m. — Min Woo Lee (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

5:44 a.m. — Wyndham Clark (United States), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

5:55 a.m. — Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (South Korea)

6:06 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler (United States), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

6:17 a.m. — Adrian Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

6:28 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

4:39 a.m. — Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)