No pun intended, but Scottie Scheffler has been making the rounds. Recently, he etched his place alongside Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods with his 20th PGA Tour win at The American Express.

Currently, Scheffler is competing in the 2026 Phoenix Open. The tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5 to 8 at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course.

Without question, Nicklaus and Woods are two of the most influential golfers of all time. On Thursday, Scheffler revealed his top 5 golfers, in the same way many list their top five basketball players, per Golfweek. Essentially, creating a starting five of golfers.

A kid reporter asked him the question. Scheffler named Gary Woodland, Russell Henley, Jacob Bridgeman, Tony Finau, and, naturally, himself.

Scottie Scheffler was asked for his starting five of PGA Tour golfers. Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/TFJdKbD23G — Golfweek (@golfweek) February 4, 2026

Woodland is a four-time PGA Tour winner as well as the 2019 U.S. Open champion. Furthermore, Woodland received the 2025 PGA TOUR Courage Award following his recovery from brain surgery.

Article Continues Below

Henley has won five PGA Tour titles, including the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Meanwhile, Bridgeman is known for his excellence at Clemson, including winning the 2022 ACC Championship and earning ACC Player of the Year honors.

In 2024, he was listed as one of the three PGA players to watch out for.

Finau has nine professional wins, including six on the PGA Tour. As for Scheffler, he has four major championships to his name.

They include the 2022 and 2024 Masters as well as the 2025 PGA and Open Championships. Altogether, he has 20 PGA Tour wins.

This, perhaps, is the first time anyone has ever included golfers in the context of a basketball starting lineup.