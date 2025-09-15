The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is just two weeks away, with Team USA and Team Europe rosters locked in. Both teams hit the links this week to get some final preparations in before the big event. On the DP World Tour, the BMW PGA Championship went to Alex Noren, who will not be on Long Island. But on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler won the Procore Championship, taking home one final win before the Ryder Cup.

19th career TOUR win, first in California 🏆 Scottie Scheffler captures @ProcoreChamp for his sixth victory this season! pic.twitter.com/QXUPooDygB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scheffler started the day at 14-under par, two shots behind Ryder Cup teammate Ben Griffin. Three birdies on the front side got him firmly in the mix, while three more, mixed with a bogey, on the back gave him the lead. Even with a solid round from Griffin and a charge from Lanto Griffin (no relation), the world's top player held on.

Coming into the week, Scheffler spoke about changing his preparation for the 2025 Ryder Cup. He struggled in Rome at the 2023 event, going 0-2-2 in four matches. He did not play in the Procore that year, but Max Homa did, winning the event and having one of the best Ryder Cups of any American.

Ben Griffin finished 2nd, taking some momentum into his first Ryder Cup despite missing a putt to force a playoff on 18. JJ Spaun made the team, thanks to his US Open win, and prepared with a solid 6th place finish. Cameron Young is the only other Team USA member in the top ten, finishing ninth. But they were all behind Scheffler, which is good news for Americans.

On the flip side, Justin Thomas shot three-over 75 to finish 69th in the Procore Championship. He came into the 2023 Ryder Cup in poor form, but was able to succeed. Keegan Bradley hopes his captain's pick turns it on in a team event once again.

Bryson DeChambeau did not play, as he is suspended from the PGA Tour due to his participation in LIV Golf. Xander Schauffele also did not play, as his wife gave birth to their son last week.