Tiger Woods still moves the needle more than any other figure in golf. That is despite the lack of playing time for the 15-time major champion. Golf fans had hopes of seeing him back in action last month at the Genesis Invitational. However, he pulled out of the event that he hosts following the tragic passing of his mother, Kultida Woods.

On Monday, Woods was seen walking 18 with caddie Lance Bennett at the Seminole Golf Club during an elite pro-member event.

The news prompted reactions from fans with hopes of a PGA Tour return at The PLAYERS next week.

“The fact that he is with his caddie is a great sign,” X user Tyler McPherson commented. “I just bought tickets for Friday,” another posted.

Of course, this does not mean he is tournament ready. Carts are not allowed on Seminole Golf Club. But with Bennett by his side, it is a sign that he is likely ramping up to return at some point soon.

Woods himself acknowledged his goal to play golf professionally this year. Of course, the ultimate goal for the legendary golfer is to play in The Masters next month.

Tiger Woods' Career Forever Altered by Injury

Tiger did the unthinkable when he dramatically won the 2019 Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. But since that time, injuries have derailed his attempts at playing consistently.

Woods tore his ACL in 2007, which required arthroscopic knee surgery the following year. His right Achilles tendon tore in 2008, which led to ongoing Achilles tendinitis that he endured for many years.

During the middle part of the 2010s, he also dealt with several back injuries that required surgery.

That was part of what made his 15th major title so surreal. The hope at that time was that Woods could continue playing at a high level. But a terrible car wreck in 2021 washed away that sentiment. He underwent several lower-extremity surgeries to his leg. That cost him even more time and kept him from being able to play the game he is so passionate about.

Over the last few years, golf fans have watched as Tiger has struggled in action.

He played three majors in 2022, finishing 47th at the Masters, withdrawing from the PGA Championship, and missed the cut at The Open. The following year, Woods played at Genesis, but not very well. He then withdrew from the Masters before finishing 18th at the Hero World Challenge in December.

Last year, Woods finished solo 60th at the Masters and missed the cut at each of the other three majors.

Has ‘Father Time' caught up to the Big Cat? Or does he have more good golf left in him. Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: Tiger needs to be healthy to have any chance at future glory.