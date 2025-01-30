The PGA Tour is visiting one of the world's most famous golf course venues for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It is a place that Viktor Hovland knows very well.

He first made a name for himself there, winning the U.S. Amateur at Pebble back in 2018. In doing so, he became the first Norwegian to win at Pebble Beach. That victory earned him an exemption into the following year's U.S. Open, which also happened to be at the same location. As skill would have it, Hovland won low amateur at that tournament.

Clearly, he enjoys playing in Central California.

The 27-year-old parlayed that early success into some great seasons on the PGA Tour. He captured six titles and ultimately won the Tour Championship in 2023 as PGA Tour's golfer of the year. However, his game has fallen on hard times. And he knows it.

“In my opinion, I suck at it right now,” Hovland said on the eve of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“Yeah, it's been frustrating. I do feel like I'm making headway, and I'm constantly trying to put the piece of the puzzle together. Even if I'm not seeing results from day to day, which is extremely frustrating, I do feel like I'm learning more.

“Even if kind of that domino doesn't start to fall today or tomorrow or the next day, I'm hoping the cumulative effect of that knowledge and experience. Eventually, I'll get over that hump, and we'll turn things around.”

Following his wildly successful 2023 season, the Norwegian star fell flat in 2024. He garnered only eight top-25s and two top-10s in 16 events. That left him to part ways with his swing coach, Joe Mayo. The struggles coincide with a toe injury Hovland sustained a broken pinkie toe the week of The Sentry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktor Hovland (@viktor_hovland)

The six-time winner on Tour posted an image of the X-ray of his toe on Instagram. He kept it pretty light, captioning the post “Bed Frame 1 – 0 Me.” That was a freak incident that cost him the last month getting reps on the golf course.

At the very least, he provided a positive update on that front.

“Toe's good. We're back. It's not hurting, don't have to tape it up. Should be an easy walk out here,” Hovland said Wednesday.

Maybe a combination of better luck and playing on a golf course he knows and loves will help him find his game. Hovland appears to be in the right head space to make a turnaround happen.

“This game of golf— it's very elusive, it's counterintuitive and it's very difficult right now. But I know there's a lot of good golf in me that will be there in the future and that I've played in the past. Things will turn around soon.