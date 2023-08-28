Viktor Hovland capped off a ridiculous (and highly lucrative) two-week stretch of golf on Sunday evening at the Tour Championship by capturing the first of what will likely be many FedEx Cup titles.

Coming off a victory at the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, where he shot a course-record 61 in the final round to claim his fifth PGA Tour title, the 24-year-old began the Tour Championship in second place in the FedEx Cup standings, putting him just two shots behind top-seeded Scottie Scheffler under the staggered-stroke format.

But while Scheffler struggled to make anything happen on the par-70 layout at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club, shooting just 1-under for the week, Hovland caught fire in the Georgia heat. After opening the tournament with a 2-under 68, the Norwegian superstar shot 64-66 over the next two days to give himself a six-shot lead heading into the final round.

A year ago, Scheffler had the same six-shot advantage with 18 holes to play and blew it, losing by a stroke to a red-hot Rory McIlroy. But Viktor Hovland had no such collapse during Sunday's final round, which was delayed a touch due to inclement weather.

Playing alongside Xander Schauffele, who had yet another great week at the Tour Championship, Hovland kept his foot on the gas all day and closed things out with a 7-under 63 to finish at 27-under.

That was five shots clear of Schauffele, who bested his playing partner for the low round of the day with an 8-under 62 to finish at 22-under.

With the win, Hovland became just the fifth player since the FedEx Cup was introduced to win both the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship. The victory also earned Hovland a hefty $18 million paycheck and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Add that cash to the money he'd already won this season, and Hovland closes out the 2022-23 campaign having made more than $32 million.

What the official Tour Championship leaderboard looked like following Viktor Hovland's victory

But with the staggered-stroke format, which the PGA Tour implemented in 2019, did Viktor Hovland actually win the Tour Championship? Before we get to that, let's take a quick look at how the official leaderboard looked at the conclusion of Sunday's play.

FedEx Cup FinishPlayerTotal
1Viktor Hovland-27
2Xander Schauffele-22
3Wyndham Clark-16
4Rory McIlroy-14
5Patrick Cantlay-13
T6Tommy Fleetwood-11
T6Scottie Scheffler-11
T6Collin Morikawa-11
T9Sam Burns-10
T9Matt Fitzpatrick-10
T9Max Homa-10
T9Adam Schenk-10
T9Keegan Bradley-10
T14Russell Henley-9
T14Sepp Straka-9
T16Rickie Fowler-8
T16Tyrrell Hatton-8
T18Lucas Glover-7
T18Jon Rahm-7
T20Si Woo Kim-6
T20Tony Finau-6
T20Tom Kim-6
23Brian Harman-4
24Sungjae Im-3
25Nick Taylor-2
26Corey Conners-1
27Jordan Spieth+1
28Jason Day+3
T29Emiliano Grillo+6
T29Taylor Moore+6
Now, let's take the staggered-stroke format out of play. In this scenario, which actually was important as the player with the lowest 72-hole score receives the most Official World Golf Ranking points, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele would have gone to a playoff as both shot a 19-under 261.

What the true Tour Championship leaderboard looked like

Given how well both played on Sunday, shooting the two lowest rounds of the day, a sudden-death playoff to decide the FedEx Cup would have been absolutely phenomenal. Here's how the true Tour Championship leaderboard played out.

FinishPlayerStrokesTotal
T1Viktor Hovland261-19
T1Xander Schauffele261-19
3Wyndham Clark268-12
T4Collin Morikawa270-10
T4Sam Burns270-10
T6Patrick Cantlay271-9
T6Adam Schenk271-9
T6Sepp Straka271-9
T9Tommy Fleetwood272-8
T9Tyrrell Hatton272-8
T11Rory McIlroy273-7
T11Keegan Bradley273-7
T13Matt Fitzpatrick274-6
T13Max Homa274-6
T13Russell Henley274-6
16Rickie Fowler275-5
T17Tony Finau276-4
T17Tom Kim276-4
T17Si Woo Kim276-4
20Lucas Glover278-2
T21Scottie Scheffler279-1
T21Jon Rahm279-1
T21Sungjae Im279-1
T21Nick Taylor279-1
25Brian Harman280E
T26Corey Conners281+1
T26Jordan Spieth281+1
28Jason Day284+4
29Emiliano Grillo286+6
30Taylor Moore287+7