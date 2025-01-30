The PGA Tour is in California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Several stars are making their season debuts, including Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 recovered from hand surgery following a Christmas Day accident. Jordan Spieth, another multi-time major champion, is also making his debut. But it is Wyndham Clark who is the defending champion.

Clark is not making his debut. He notched a T15 at the PGA Tour's first tournament of 2025, The Sentry. He then missed the cut at the American Express two weeks ago.

But he obviously feels much better about this course. After all, Clark set the Pebble Beach course record during the third round of last year's event. The tournament was called after just 54 holes, though, due to inclement weather. That weather softened conditions and was in part a reason for his success. This year may very well be different.

“It's a lot firmer than last year. It's in amazing shape. Last year, we had tons of rain leading up to it and during the week, and it played its traditional very soft and slow and bumpy,” Clark said on Wednesday.

“These last couple days we've been practicing here, the ball's bouncing quite a bit, the greens are a lot faster, it's firmer. So if the weather stays like this, I actually think it will be tougher this year. I think the scores won't maybe be as low.”

Clark won his first PGA Tour event at Wells Fargo in 2023. But he truly made a name for himself after winning the U.S. Open a month later. He played flawlessly to out-duel Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler at Los Angeles Country Club. He parlayed that success into a top-10 world ranking and went on to represent Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

His 2024 season was not quite as successful as 2023. But he did garner the win at Pebble Beach, two runner-ups, and eight top-10s.

The golf course is likely to play much more difficult this year. Precision from the tee box and fairways will be essential if he wants any chance to repeat. Clark will tee off Thursday at 10:06 am PT. He will be playing alongside another rising star, Sahith Theegala.