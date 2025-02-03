This week, the LIV Golf season kicks off in Saudi Arabia. It is a major milestone for the upstart golf league. The event is slated to air on a combination of the FOX Sports networks after they recently reached a deal with LIV. The event is also to be played under the lights for the season debut for the first time. Unfortunately, Phil Mickelson, one of the biggest stars on LIV, will be competing.

Mickelson took to social media Monday morning to announce he has withdrawn from the event.

“While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury at the gym last week. I'm definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide,” Mickelson wrote.

“Ollie Schnierderjans will tee it up for me this week and I will be pulling for my teammates from home.”

LIV Golf's event in Adelaide, Australia is scheduled for next week. So, the injury does not appear to be serious. Nevertheless, it is certainly not the start of the season the Saudi-funded golf league was looking for.

Phil Mickelson has bad timing to miss the LIV Golf opener

Television ratings are expected to increase dramatically amidst the recent deal with FOX Sports. Previously, LIV Golf aired on the CW Network, which millions of American homes do not even have.

LIV event replaced Greg Norman as CEO. Scott O'Neill was named the new CEO earlier this month, marking a potential new direction for the league's strategic direction. O’Neill built a reputation for enhancing marketing strategies and was in part credited with reinvigorating the 76ers brand during his time with Philadelphia.

Phil Mickelson's play has fallen off in recent years. That is to be expected, given his age of 54. There are still several exceptional golfers taking part, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Cam Smith. But Mickelson in many ways has been the face of the PGA Tour's rival league since its inception.