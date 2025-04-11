Star golfer Rory McIlroy has looked solid through the first two rounds at The Masters so far. Heading into the third round, the Irish golfer owns a -6 total score. There was a scare on the 13th hole though but McIlroy managed to save eagle after hitting a beautiful shot out of the pine straw.

The four-time major championship winner hit a shot into the pine straw off the tee, which had many doubting he'd be able to recover on that hole. Instead, he smacked the ball right onto the green, giving himself a putt for eagle.

Rory McIlroy's shot at No. 13 from the pine straw was a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/q2CWoABU06 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shortly after finishing the second round of The Masters, Rory McIlroy was asked about what was going through his head after hitting the ball out of pine straw. The soon-to-be 36-year-old admitted that he thought it was a bad shot and called himself “an idiot,” per Kyle Porter of Normal Sport. Once the ball landed on the green, McIlroy was pleasantly surprised with himself.

“When the ball was in the air I was like, ‘You idiot, what did you do?' It's one of those ones, as well, it's a pin that even if you do hit it into the hazard, it's a pretty — not a routine up-and-down, but it's a little easier than, say, where the pin was yesterday in that front section. Yeah, I rode my luck a little bit with that second shot, but was nice to take advantage of it.”

Rory McIlroy is chasing his first-ever Masters win and has looked sharp so far. It's been over a decade since his last major championship victory. His last major win came in 2014 when McIlroy won the Open Championship. The closest he's ever come to winning The Masters came in 2022 when McIlroy finished second place behind Scottie Scheffler.

Once the second round is complete and cuts are made, announcements will be made for each player's tee time for the third round.