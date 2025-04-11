Rory McIlroy has had an adventurous Masters Tournament thus far. He found himself on the 15th tee on Thursday at 4-under par and tied for second place. Then came the expected collapse. McIlroy double-bogeyed both 15 and 17 to finish his opening round at even par. That prompted the Northern Irishman to head straight to the driving range, choosing not to speak to the media.

He entered Friday's second round seven shots off the lead. Following a rather pedestrian opening nine, McIlroy caught fire on the back nine.

McIlroy hit two beautiful approach shots on 10 and 11, making birdie on both. But it was his shot on the par-5 13th that caught everyone's attention.

Rory McIlroy's shot at No. 13 from the pine straw was a thing of beauty.

The four-time major champion's drive on 13 found the pine straw. But he summoned one of the best shots of the tournament, sticking it to inside 10 feet.

McIlroy drained the eagle putt, moving to 5-under for the day and the tournament. He became the first player since Hideki Matsuyama to go 3-3-3-3 to begin his back nine at the Masters, according to golf statistician Justin Ray.

With Justin Rose sitting in the clubhouse with the lead at 8-under, suddenly Rory finds himself just three shots back.

It appeared as though the comeback was short lived though. McIlroy's tee shot on 14 also found the pine straw, deep in the woods. However, he luckily had an angle to the green and hit another fabulous golf shot.

Despite missing the lengthy birdie putt, McIlroy saved par as he heads to the part of Augusta National that ruined his opening round.

McIlroy has more pressure on him this week than any player in the field. He is looking to snap an 11-year drought in majors, while also hoping to capture the career Grand Slam.

For the first time in his career, McIlroy has two wins on his PGA Tour season entering the Masters. He captured two Signature Events, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the PLAYERS Championship.

Will he close strong and remain in contention, or will McIlroy falter as he did on Thursday. Time will tell.