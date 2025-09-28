This year's Ryder Cup has created a lot of memorable moments, even if the golf has not been competitive. Team Europe holds a massive lead over Team USA with one day left in the tournament. One of the reasons for the big gap is Rory McIlroy, who won both of his matches on Saturday. He won with both Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, chirping at fans while doing it.

McIlroy has had his fair share of interactions with the crowd at Bethpage Black in New York this weekend. On Saturday, the Team Europe star had a particularly nasty exchange with some fans as he finished off his first match win of the day. McIlroy and a lot of his teammates have heard a lot from the crowd all week. Despite that, they have built their lead in dominant fashion.

McIlroy did not let the fans get to him, dominating with Fleetwood in the morning and Lowry in the afternoon. His pairs took down the likes of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikowa, and more of Team USA's stars. McIlroy spoke to the media after his second round of the day, breaking down why he snapped at fans who were trying to throw him off of his game.

Article Continues Below

“You know, look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine,” McIlroy said. “Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing.”

Fans across Bethpage Black have not let McIlroy off easy since he arrived. One got a reaction from the entirety of Team Europe when he made a joke about McIlroy choking. Unfortunately for Team USA, that might have been the motivation McIlroy has used to lead his team to a massive lead. With a good showing tomorrow, Team Europe could win the tournament easily.