With Team Europe currently leading Team USA by five points, the 2025 Ryder Cup hasn't quite gone the way that some Team USA fans would have hoped. Many thought that the US would have home-field advantage this weekend, since this year's version of the Ryder Cup is being played at Bethpage Black, the legendary course in upstate New York. While playing in this morning's foursomes format, Team Europe's Rory McIlroy had some NSFW words for a few American fans before taking a shot on the 16th hole.

🚨🗣️ “SHUT THE F— UP!” Rory McIlroy UNLOADS on the American fans 🫨 @TrackingRory pic.twitter.com/0v0lRfBOQM — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

McIlroy and partner Tommy Fleetwood won the Saturday morning match, defeating Team USA's Harris English and Collin Morikawa. At the moment, in the four-balls format, McIlroy is playing with fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. The duo is tied with Americans Justin Thomas and Cameron Young. If McIlroy and Fleetwood hold on, it will be the second straight day in which they have defeated English and Morikawa. It would also increase Team Europe's current five-point advantage. Can the Europeans hold on and capture their second straight Ryder Cup?

Can Team Europe capture a second straight Ryder Cup?

In 2023, Team Europe defeated Team USA in Italy 16.5 to 11.5. They used a similar route to victory back then, winning the majority of the four-ball and foursome matches to build an almost insurmountable lead over the Americans. McIlroy, Fleetwood, and Lowry were all a part of Team Europe's 2023-winning squad. The trio and the rest of their teammates will look to keep the American-heavy crowd at bay in addition to breaking their recent run of bad luck on Team USA's home soil.

Meanwhile, the US needs more across the board. Loaded with talent, including world number one Scottie Scheffler and U.S Open winner J.J. Spaun, captain Keegan Bradley needs to get his team back on track. If the Americans can't lock in, then a veteran European team led by McIlroy and many experienced Ryder Cup players will continue their superb performance. If the current forms in play hold, don't be surprised to see Team Europe head into the 2027 Ryder Cup as two-time defending champions.