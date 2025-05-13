Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley recently hosted a captain's dinner. These meet-ups traditionally get the most likely team members together to build camaraderie before the team event. The Truist Championship in Philadelphia played host to the first of Bradley's captain's dinners. Bradley invited LIV Golf stars and previous Ryder Cup participants Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to the dinner, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

“We invited Brooks and Bryson, and they were in there on points, and they played on previous teams,” Bradley said Tuesday at a press conference at the PGA Championship. It was great to have them there. This Ryder Cup and what comes with this, no one cares about what's going on in this side PGA Tour-LIV [dispute]. We're trying to put the best team together.”

DeChambeau won the 2024 U.S. Open and finished fifth at this April's Masters Tournament. His previous Ryder Cup experience came in 2018 and 2021. He is 2-3-1, but his two appearances could not have been more different. DeChambeau went 0-3-0 in a European drubbing in 2018 but picked up 2.5 points in three matches in a Team USA coronation in 2021.

Koepka has played four Ryder Cups for Team USA, including with DeChambeau in 2018 and '21. He also donned the Red, White, and Blue in 2016 at Hazeltine and in 2023 in Italy. In 15 career matches, he is 7-6-2, but is much better in matches on American soil. In 2016 and 2021, he went 5-3-0.

The PGA of America ruled that LIV Golf players were allowed at the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship. There was no ruling one way or another for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which allowed Koepka to play on a captain's pick. If DeChambeau or Koepka qualify on points, they will have to rack them up in the majors. Points are not given out in LIV events. But because Bradley invited them to Philly, a captain's pick is probable. Koepka was in Philly, but DeChambeau could not make it do to inclement weather, per ESPN.