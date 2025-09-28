Tensions flared at the Ryder Cup over the weekend as multiple members of Team USA exchanged words with Team Europe’s Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. Team USA stars Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler were losing in their four-ball match on Saturday when things got heated toward the end.

On the 15th hole, Rose had an altercation initially with DeChambeau’s caddie, Greg Bodine, after which the two golfers were seen exchanging words while leaving the green. This was followed by another full-blown altercation during which all four golfers were seen exchanging words, per clips posted on X by Nuclr Golf.

Rose was initially preparing for a 15-foot birdie attempt on the 15th hole. However, Bodine came back to the hole to read DeChambeau’s putt again. As a result, Rose wanted him to move out of the way.

“I was waiting to putt, the boys were obviously working on their read, obviously going through a lot of their sort of whatever, calculations and bits and pieces, so I sort of waited a few seconds. “Then I felt like they came up again, and I was like, ‘It's my putt, right?'” Rose later explained, via ESPN.

He claimed that while he did not mean any disrespect, he may not have been as polite as he could have been, which led to his words being taken the wrong way. Rose proceeded to make his 11-foot shot after which he seemingly celebrated “in the direction of” DeChambeau and Bodine.

“I said to the boys, ‘If you want me to say, excuse me, please, then yeah, my bad,'” Rose explained, as the incident continued until the 16th hole when Fleetwood and his caddie, Ian Finnis, also joined the exchange.

This was followed by Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott saying words to Team Europe’s captain Francesco Molinari, as Fleetwood eventually stopped between the two to calm things down. Team Europe ended up winning the match and currently have an overall 11.5-4.5 lead, with the singles set to be played on Sunday. While there hasn't been much drama on the scoreboard, tensions have been high throughout the weekend, with American fans at Bethpage Black also getting into it with Rory McIlroy and others.

Team Europe only needs 2.5 more points to retain the Ryder Cup.