The Ryder Cup has been must-watch television this week, but it hasn't treated some people well. One of those people is Scottie Scheffler, who became the first American ever to lose a match in each of the first four sessions of the event. No player has done that on either side since 1971.

Scheffler has been winless in his last eight matchups in the Ryder Cup, and he's the first top-ranked player to lose more than two matchups in the event. For the second straight day, Scheffler and Russell Henley lost in foursomes. Despite Scheffler's bad week, his teammate, Keegan Bradley, spoke highly about him.

“This is what happens in sports all the time,” Bradley said via ESPN's Mark Schlabach. “You know, you see somebody, like I said in here last night, in golf, the moment you want something so bad and you try so hard, you don't play as well. And when you're kind of freewheeling it, and I know how it is when you get off to a bad start in a Ryder Cup.

“You really desperately want to help the team, and I've been out there with Scottie, he's played great. He flew one in the hole today and it popped out and came off the green. We've had some wacky stuff go on.”

Scheffler spoke about the loss, saying that he thinks they did some good things, but weren't able to walk away with the win.

“Bryson and I did some good stuff out there,” Scheffler said. “We were into a tough matchup today. Those guys played great. They made a ton of putts and really tip of a cap to them. They played better than we did.”

This is definitely something that Scheffler will learn from as time goes on, and the hope is that he comes back stronger.