The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is underway, with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas representing Team USA in the first match. DeChambeau hit the opening tee shot for the Americans, taking an aggressive line off the first tee. Then, when he got up to the green, he drilled the birdie putt to take the first hole. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley praised DeChambeau as he was walking off the first tee to NBC Sports' Damon Hack.

BRYSON 10 YARDS FROM DRIVING THE FIRST GREEN! 🤯 "Did you see what he just did, that's why we have him there." – Keegan Bradley pic.twitter.com/cmPF57iNda — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“Did you see what he just did? That's why we have him here,” Bradley said, speaking of DeChambeau's perfect drive to the front of the green on the first hole. Thomas hit the wedge shot and his partner followed up with the birdie putt to win the hole.