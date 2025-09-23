The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is still days away, but the heat is turning up on Long Island. Team USA has three of the season's major championships on its side, but Team Europe is looking for a road victory after a dominant 2025 match at home. Team USA lightning rod Bryson DeChambeau made some comments ahead of the Ryder Cup that did not sit well with Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee.

Here's the response from Bryson to Rory that Brandel was reacting to.

“All I can do is inspire kids on YouTube,” DeChambeau said when asked about Rory McIlroy's comments saying DeChambeau only gets attention by bringing up other people. “We amassed quite a big audience on YouTube, and I'm continuing to focus on that train of thought'

Brandel on Bryson's YouTube metrics and being a "captain's nightmare" in the Ryder Cup.

Chamblee responded on Golf Channel's Live From: Ryder Cup. “I thought it was pretty poignant there when he asked about the retort of Rory that he did not mention the goal this week of a Ryder Cup. Nope, he didn't do that. What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel, which, you know, if we want to talk about the numbers generated from that, it's pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating a lot of those views.”

Chamblee did not stop there, “That's what he wants to talk about, not the team, not the Ryder Cup, and it's one of the reasons why I think he's gonna be such a difficult person to get paired with. No doubt he's one hell of a golfer, no doubt he has his moments of generosity with the fans, I've heard about them. But he's an odd duck.”

Chamblee finished his take-down with “I think he would be a captain's nightmare.”

DeChambeau showed up to the 2021 Ryder Cup after weeks of training for a long-drive competition. So this is not a new development in his career. But since, he has won the 2024 US Open title and moved to LIV Golf. Will he improve on his 2-3-1 career record this week?