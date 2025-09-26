Any concern about Team USA getting the Ryder Cup fans too rowdy on Friday morning was quickly swept away. The Americans lost the first three foursome matches, a rarity for home teams, and are way behind the 8 Ball. A home team has not lost a Ryder Cup since 2012, so fans are peeved at the Americans and captain Keegan Bradley.

They're going to have to change the dictionary if this keeps up

Golf Digest's Joel Beall wonders about the lack of energy from the crowd, “Home crowd is supposed to be a huge advantage and so far it’s not. US play isn’t helping, but hard not to wonder about correlation between tameness and $1000 ticket prices. Could be one of the most unnecessary self-owns in Ryder Cup history.”

The U.S. Ryder Cup team: we need to channel the energy of New York The energy of New York they channeled:

The crowd was subdued early on, partly because there was nothing for the Americans to cheer for. Bryson DeChambeau nearly drove the green on the first hole, launching the crowd into a frenzy. But once he and Justin Thomas went down to Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton, the energy was sucked out of the pairing. A late charge from Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley was not able to flip that match. And Europe opened up a lead.

In 2023, the Europeans opened up a 4-0 lead after Friday morning foursomes and held onto the lead through the finish line. The Americans need to snag the momentum in the afternoon fourball to make this a close competition. US President Donald Trump will be on the grounds, which will certainly change the crowd atmosphere. But will it change the golf?

“Biggest cheer in the last hour is for one of the bartenders left of 9 fairway, who appears to have brought the A game this week,” Kevin Van Valkenburg of The Fried Egg reported. The loudest the New York fans got was for their beer. The American golfers did not provide them with many other reasons to cheer.