The 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black has been billed as one of the biggest golf events in history. They have a guest list to prove it, with US President Donald Trump making his arrival on Friday afternoon. But before he showed up, an NBA legend graced the grounds. As Team USA slipped to start the Ryder Cup, Michael Jordan traversed Bethpage Black. James Colgan of Golf.com reported on 23's reaction to the sloppy start.

“Wound up next to Michael Jordan at Bethpage as Tyrrell Hatton poured in a birdie to go 3-up on Bryson and JT. His Airness summarized the morning session nicely. ‘We got problems,'” Colgan wrote on X.

Jordan is an avid golfer and owns Grove XXIII, a private club in Florida. Team USA captain Keegan Bradley is a member there and has said they are friendly. It's no surprise that 23 made the trip up north to support his friend and the American team. But he was certainly surprised by the outcome in the morning.

Someone hid an Easter Egg on Jordan's credential, with many eagle-eyed fans noticing that the three-digit code on his pass was “023.” If the sloppy morning bleeds into the afternoon, the Americans may need a pump-up speech from the guy who went to six NBA Finals and won them all.

Credential number 23 for Michael Jordan. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HdHGTebwzW — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 26, 2025

Team USA lost three of the four sessions in Friday morning's foursomes session. The alternate shot format has historically been kind to the home team, but the road Europeans dominated to start the matches. Comebacks have been hard to come by in recent years, so it could get ugly for the Americans.

The Ryder Cup features another foursomes session on Saturday morning, followed by a fourball session. Then, 12 singles matches begin on Sunday morning. Europe needs 14 points to retain the cup, while the Americans need 14.5 points to steal it back.