The Ryder Cup has been ugly, in more ways than one. Europe has trounced the Americans in their own country, becoming the first away team in the competition's history to win the first four sessions after a dominant two days in Farmingdale, New York's Bethpage Black Golf Course. Luke Donald's group leads 11 1/2 to 4 1/2 entering Sunday, cruising to its first road win since 2012 and second straight overall. The Europeans have done all this despite a hostile reception from fans.

While it is unfair to castigate the entire Ryder Cup crowd, there have been multiple reports of unsavory taunts directed at the visiting team. Hecklers have bombarded players with insults, even using their families as material. Naturally, it is not going over well. Rory McIlroy has clapped back at fans multiple times, and on Saturday, Shane Lowry was wearing thin on patience himself.

The 38-year-old Irishman and 2019 Open champion had a heated verbal exchange with an individual, prompting his caddie to hold him back before things escalated, via the Flushing It X account. Lowry, who had reportedly been the subject of weight jokes earlier in the Ryder Cup, ostensibly called for the person to be dealt with by officials.

While this tense interaction transpired, the crowd was chanting “Rory” while McIlroy was preparing to hit his tee shot. The jeers did not seem to rattle either man, though, as they defeated Justin Thomas and Cameron Young in Fourball (2UP).

Shane Lowry just had to be held back from going after someone in the crowd… I’ve never seen anything like this at a golf tournament before. pic.twitter.com/5G2sS90u2o — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) September 27, 2025

For those wondering if Team USA responded to the unruly behavior, Thomas urged people to quiet down when the competitors were in the middle of their backswing. The chatter will likely persist, however, unless the tournament takes firm action.

But Team Europe is sending the loudest message of all. A wild home crowd is clearly not making a difference. If Scottie Scheffler and the Americans have any chance of avoiding a historic beatdown, the clubs must do the talking. Singles match play begins a little after noon on Sunday.