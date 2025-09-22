Back in August, Keegan Bradley was on the verge of not being named Ryder Cup captain for Team USA. However, he was given the honor and is using his personal story to fuel the fire for the Americans, despite not being a playing captain.

As a result, Bradley will not be hitting the fairways at the famed Bethpage Black course in New York. Something he talked openly about during a Ryder Cup press conference on Monday, per Golf Digest.

“In the back of my mind, I'm always thinking that I could have been out there.”

"In the back of my mind, I'm always thinking that I could have been out there." Keegan Bradley says he thinks about the possibility of playing in the Ryder Cup "every second".

Ultimately, the reason why Bradley decided not to play was due to the stress of a dual role. Essentially, he felt as though he couldn't do both as captain and a player. The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will take place Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Currently, both the American and European teams are taking part in practice. For two years, Bradley was named the captain of Team USA during the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups. In 2023, he was snubbed as the team captain after it was given to Zach Johnson.

Even after Bradley had one of his best seasons and finished 11th in the point standings.

Keegan Bradley's special connection to the Ryder Cup

At 39, Bradley is the youngest Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer. But it was at age 13 that led him down this path. In 1999, he was in attendance at the Ryder Cup in Brookline, Massachusetts. One of the most memorable golf moments in history.

It was during that tournament that the Americans engineered an incredible comeback against the Europenas. The culminating point came on the 17th hole when Justin Leonard sank a 45 foot putt that led the American team and their wives to rush the green in celebration.

This momentarily disrupted Jose Maria Olazabal's putt attempt. Controversy arouse over sportsmanship, but the Americans came away on top.

That moment planted a seed in Bradley's head and it has blossomed ever since.