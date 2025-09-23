With the 2026 Ryder Cup just days away, both Team USA and Team Europe are locked in on the competition. Team USA hosts this year's event, located at the legendary Bethpage Black course in upstate New York. Coming off a loss in the 2023 edition, United States captain Keegan Bradley leads a deep team fronted by world number one Scottie Scheffler. On Tuesday, Scheffler revealed that United States President Donald Trump contacts him after some of his wins.

Scottie Scheffler says President Trump calls him after his wins. President Trump will be attending the Ryder Cup on Friday at Bethpage Black. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PnzwnVslij — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Scottie Scheffler says President Trump calls him after his wins,” reported the golf-focused page on Tuesday morning. “President Trump will be attending the Ryder Cup on Friday at Bethpage Black.”

Scheffler noted that Trump does a good job of “feeding confidence into everybody around him.” The United States President is certainly a very confident person, and the hope is that confidence wears off on Team USA. Friday is the first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Over the last four editions, Team Europe and Team USA have captured the respective Ryder Cups on their home turf. Scheffler and his American teammates hope to do the same this time as well. Can Team USA get off to a strong start under the watchful eye of President Trump?

Ryder Cup is the latest sporting event stop for U.S President Donald Trump

The President has been slammed as usual, attending the New York Yankees' 9-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on September 11th. Trump also attended Carlos Alcaraz's win over Jannik Sinner in the US Open men's tennis final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7th. The President is known to be an avid sports fan and will likely continue to attend high-profile sporting events.

Meanwhile, Bradley, Scheffler, and the rest of Team USA will look to win their third consecutive Ryder Cup on home soil. In 2021, the Americans captured a victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, one of the United States' most iconic courses. Bethpage Black is yet another well-known name in American golf. Can Team USA use its home-field advantage to capture its 28th Ryder Cup trophy?