It's a TGL marathon on President's Day for golf fans, as the simulator league has three matches on the holiday. Atlanta Drive GC and Los Angeles GC kicked off the day with a competitive match that came down to the final holes and overtime. Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas hit epic shots to force overtime and finish off the TGL match.

On the 14th hole, Tommy Fleetwood hit a 20-foot putt to tie the hole. If he missed, Atlanta would have tied the match at five with one hole to play. Instead, Fleetwood's LA squad held the lead for the Sahith Theegala vs Justin Thomas final hole.

On that final hole, Theegala left his third shot in the bunker, leaving the door open for Thomas. After Theegala put his fourth shot on the green, Thomas flubbed his third shot and left it short of the green. The broadcast picked up the Atlanta Drive member telling himself he had to make up for the bad shot. What followed sent the SoFi Center and social media into a frenzy.

@Major_Passons was fired up, “THAT WAS ELECTRIC JUSTIN THOMAS CHIP IN TO TIE THE MATCH AND SEND IT TO OT.”

@craigwchoate channeled Bill Raftery with his reaction, “JUSTIN THOMAS!! ONIONS!!”

The wildest TGL match took overtime

Overtime in TGL is similar to penalty shots in soccer. Teams alternate wedge shots, with the player who gets the ball closest to the hole winning the frame. The first team to win two frames wins the match. After Atlanta Drive GC won the first frame, Fleetwood dialed it up again with an insane shot.

Atlanta Drive picked up the win on Patrick Cantlay's winner in the third frame, ending the wildest TGL match yet. Atlanta does not have much time to recover from the match, as they are part of the second match against The Bay Golf Club. Thomas and Cantlay will be joined by Lucas Glover for the second match as Billy Horschel hits the bench.

Viral moments like this will be what keeps TGL's momentum rolling. The few dud matches they've had have lacked star power and a competitive score. When Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are not in the arena, they need great shots and close matches to attract viewers.

The final match of the night is The Bay Golf Club against Boston Common. Ludvig Åberg will play in the final two matches just hours after his second PGA Tour win.