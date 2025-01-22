Tiger Woods' simulator league TGL is rolling into Week 3 with high ratings and solid reviews from across the golf world. New York Golf Club made their return to the arena against debutant Atlanta Drive Golf Club. Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick represented New York while Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, and Patrick Cantlay donned Atlanta's colors. Horschel hit the famous Dirty Bird touchdown dance on his way into the TGL arena and was clowned online.

Expand Tweet

Horschel broke into Jamaal Anderson's iconic touchdown dance during his introduction before the match, He told ESPN's Marty Smith that he practiced the dance and was nervous about the event before coming out. Fans took to social media to clown Horschel after the intro.

@blake_hagz summarized it saying, “Golfers really struggle with swag.”

Expand Tweet

@obesechickn lost interest in TGL after seeing the dance, “Aaaand it’s over just like that.”

Expand Tweet

The match did pick up some steam after the Dirty Bird entrance but did not have the viral moments TGL produced in the other weeks. It was the most competitive match to this point but that was because it was low-scoring. Horschel's Atlanta Drive won 4-0.

TGL takes on the city names from the owners of the respective teams. Atlanta Drive is owned by Arthur Blank, owner of the Falcons. While that makes the Dirty Bird make more sense, fans still made fun of Horschel's antics.

@Colorado_Jessie summed it up, “I take back everything good I said about this league.”

TGL should pick up momentum next week when Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy face off against each other for the first time. It will be Jupiter Links' second time in the arena with Woods at the helm. McIlroy's Boston Common squad will be the last team to make their debut.