The toughest test in golf is here, and the 2025 edition of the US Open may be one of the most difficult yet. Oakmont Country Club, widely regarded as one of the toughest golf courses in the world, is the host for the third major of 2025 and players are already struggling with the conditions before the tournament even gets underway.

Much has been made of the rough at Oakmont this week during the practice rounds, which has left some players dumbfounded. Missing fairways and greens seems like it will be the death of most of the field over the weekend, as it will be nearly impossible to score well out of the rough.

Golf legend Phil Mickelson chimed in on the long rough on the eve of the tournament, responding to a video of lawnmowers on the course with an NSFW explosion.

“They’re not working,” Mickelson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “They’re not cutting s–t.”

Many viral videos have surfaced of golf balls being completely engulfed in the rough, making it nearly impossible for players to hit the shots that they want. Other pros have struggled while practicing chipping, failing to even get the ball on the green.

Much of the discussion heading into the tournament has been about the winning score possibly being over par. Dustin Johnson won the 2016 US Open at Oakmont with a score of 4-under par, but it figures to be even tougher this year with the course playing longer than it did back then.

Of course, Mickelson is aiming to complete the career Grand Slam once again at the US Open. The six-time major champion has victories at The Masters, the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, but he has finished as a runner-up six times at the US Open with plenty of heartbreak mixed in.

Getting the job done at Oakmont will be very difficult for the American, who has been playing on the LIV Golf tour for the last few years. However, he shocked everyone by winning the 2021 PGA Championship and will be hoping to do so once again this weekend.