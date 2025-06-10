The US Open is just days away from kicking off at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh. Defending US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is on site and finished his practice round on Tuesday. When asked about the course, he compared it to Winged Foot, where he won the 2020 title. But he did not in a way that praises the course in Westchester County, New York.

“It's not like every single hole is Winged Foot out here. You can't just bomb it on every single hole and blast over bunkers and have a wedge run up to the front of the green,” DeChambeau said in his press conference, per Dan Rapoport of Skratch.

DeChambeau blitzed the field on Sunday at Winged Foot in 2020. He started the day two shots behind Matthew Wolff and shot three-under par to win by six. He was the only player to shoot under par on that Sunday and the only one to finish the tournament under par.

That tournament rewarded length off the tee, which DeChambeau had just prioritized throughout the pandemic pause. The fairways were so narrow that even the short hitters were ending up in the rough. So DeChambeau's bruising length provided an advantage with no flip side to the coin. He says the 2025 US Open will not reward that, which the 2024 one did not either.

When DeChambeau won at Pinehurst in 2024, Rory McIlroy outdrove him in the strokes gained stat, according to DataGolf. DeChambeau won that tournament with his incredible bunker shot on 18 and solid putting all week. That puts him firmly in contention for the title at Oakmont, which would make him the third three-time winner in the tournament's history.

The first round of the US Open is on Thursday at Oakmont Country Club. DeChambeau is playing with Xander Schauffele and Jose Luis Ballaster at 7:29 A.M.