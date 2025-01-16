ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0) are on the road to take on the Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 3-2) in a West Coast Conference matchup. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Gonzaga-Oregon State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Gonzaga-Oregon State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-Oregon State Odds

Gonzaga: -9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -430

Oregon State: +9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Oregon State

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga is one of the best, and most consistent teams in the country every year. They constantly finish at the top of the WCC every year, as well. This season is no different. They are on a five game win streak, and all of those games are conference games. In those five games, the Bulldogs are averaging 89.4 points per game. That is more than their high season average of 87.8. Needless to say, Gonzaga can really score the basketball, and it seems to come even easier against conference opponents.

Gonzaga spreads the scoring all around. They have six different players that average double digit points. Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard are the two most influential, though. Ike is the leading scorer on the team, and he grabs 7.4 rebounds per game. Nembhard scores 11.4 points per game, and he is second in the nation with 9.4 assists per matchup. These two players make the biggest impact on the court, and Gonzaga will need them in this game. This will be their toughest conference matchup, so it will be up to Ike and Nembhard.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State has a very tough matchup against Gonzaga with the Bulldogs being one of the top scoring teams. However, the Beavers do a great job on defense. Oregon State allows 63.2 points per game, which is the second-fewest in the WCC. The Beavers have also held opponents to the lowest field goal percentage in the conference, and second-lowest three-point percentage. In fact, they have allowed less than 60 points in two of their last three games. Now, I would not expect the Beavers to hold Gonzaga under 60. However, if they stay tough on defense, there is a great chance for them to cover the spread.

Michael Rataj is the player to keep an eye on Thursday night. He leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding. He has scored at least 15 points in each of the last five games, and that includes a 28-point performance against last place Portland. Parsa Fallah has put up 24, and 25 points in the last two games, as well. These two players are going to have step up in a big way for Oregon State. If they can play well, they will be able to add a top 25 win to their resume.

Final Gonzaga-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Gonzaga is the better team, but Oregon State is sneaky good. They have the talent and ability to keep up with Gonzaga, especially at home. However, I do think Gonzaga will be a little bit to much to handle for the Beavers. I like Gonzaga to win this game on the road, and cover the spread Thursday night.

Final Gonzaga-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -9.5 (-102)