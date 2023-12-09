Gonzaga faces Washington. Our college basketball odds series includes our Gonzaga Washington prediction, odds, and pick.

The Washington Huskies are in the middle of a very important season. Head coach Mike Hopkins is widely viewed as a man who is coaching for his job this season. Next season, the Huskies move to the Big Ten, so they really need to know whether Hopkins is up for the job or not. Hopkins has to be convincing in order to be retained for next year. If he fails to impress, Washington will certainly look for a new leader and will have to hit the reset button.

Washington is 5-3 through eight games, which is hardly special. That record falls short of what Hopkins and the Huskies were hoping for. Yet, if you look below the surface, UW has played reasonably well. It took 2023 national runner-up San Diego State to overtime. Washington pushed unbeaten Colorado State — a team which entered Saturday ranked in the top 15 — before losing by only five points to the Rams. The Huskies also lost to a decent Nevada team. They have no really bad losses. The problem is that they don't have a whole lot of good wins. One win which drew national attention from college basketball experts was a victory over Xavier. However, Xavier is 4-5 through its first nine games and does not look at all like an NCAA Tournament team. Washington had hoped and expected to get a lot more value on its resume from a win over the Musketeers, but that has not materialized. A win here against Gonzaga would significantly boost UW's resume and give Hopkins the belief that he can still be the guy to lead Washington Huskies basketball to greater levels of prosperity.

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -4.5 (-106)

Washington Huskies: +4.5 (-114)

Over: 160.5 (-115)

Under: 160.5 (-105)

How To Watch Gonzaga vs Washington

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

The Zags own Pac-12 teams. Gonzaga carries a 16-game winning streak against Pac-12 opponents into this game. That streak can be traced back to 2016. The amazing run of form against Pac-12 schools is highlighted by four wins over UCLA, three against Arizona, two versus USC, and single wins over Utah and Oregon. Gonzaga hammered USC one week ago. That game in Las Vegas was never close. Gonzaga isn't viewed as a team with the same high ceiling of the 2021 team (national runner-up) or the 2022 group (No. 1 seed, lost in the Sweet 16), but GU has looked very strong and convincing thus far. A win over UCLA in Hawaii really helped build confidence. If Gonzaga is good enough to beat USC and UCLA, it is certainly good enough to beat Washington by several points and cover the spread.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies have been really close against good teams. They took San Diego State to overtime. They were close the whole way against unbeaten Colorado State. This team's ability to play good teams on even terms bodes well for this latest challenge versus Gonzaga.

Final Gonzaga-Washington Prediction & Pick

The Zags' 16-game winning streak versus Pac-12 opponents is hard to ignore. Take Gonzaga.



Final Gonzaga-Washington Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -4.5