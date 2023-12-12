Google lists the year's top searches as well as the last 25 years. The search engine was first fired up in 1998.

Google's search engine is 25 years old. It celebrated a quarter century of its existence with a video released on Monday, detailing the most searched events, people and topics of the last 25 years.

Newsworthy events such as 9/11, gay marriage legalization and the Black Lives Matter movement, it was heavy on popular culture topics like film, TV and music, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A few of the most searched topics since 1998 are under songwriter, Taylor Swift; Simpsons character, Homer; toy, Barbie; athlete, Cristiano Ronaldo; cartoon, Spongebob Squarepants; and superhero, Spider-Man.

Google Brand Studio's executive creative director KK Walker said in an interview, “Typically with year end searches, we’ll do like a top trends of the year, but this felt like a time that we could do something a little bit different.”

“It’s a bit like a daunting task, we were thinking about 25 years of pretty much everything that people turn to search for. So it was a bit of: How do we actually boil this ocean?” she continued.

Google decided to focus on how the world has evolved and progressed since the birth of its search engine.

“When you start to see what people were searching for then or what they’re still searching for now, you start to see this incredible sense of progress,” Walker stated.

She added, “The lens of the story that we wanted to stick to was this sense of progress that we see in the world and of course, the eternal Google optimism that will come with that.”

Google's most searched list for the year have Barbie and Oppenheimer taking the top spots in the film category. The next three are Jawan, an Indian thriller movie; Alejandro Monteverde's Sound of Freedom; and the Keanu Reeves-led John Wick Chapter Four.

Under TV, the most searched titles are The Last of Us and Wednesday are the top two, and then Ginny & Georgia, One Piece and Kaleidoscope followed.

As for the most searched actors, Jeremy took the top spot, followed, in order, by Jenna Ortega, Japanese kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, Danny Masterson and Pedro Pascal.

Under passings, Matthew Perry and Tina Turner were the list leaders. For music, Shakira and Jason Aldean were the most searched musicians.