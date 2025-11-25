The Madden 26 Week 13 Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 13 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 13 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 13 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, November 27th, 2025. However, because of Thanksgiving, it's possible the update may arrive on Black Friday or Saturday, November 29th. Regardless, the latest roster update should be out before the games begin on Sunday.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of Week 13, it's Thanksgiving week! That means we get three NFL matchups on one Thursday all for our viewing pleasure. The day starts with an early matchup between the Packers and Lions in Detroit. Both teams managed to win their week 12 matchups despite the injury bug affecting both teams. The Packers won their first bout in Week 1, but the Lions are seeking revenge as they want to claim the top spot in the NFC North.

Later on in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. Both teams are coming off big victories which may have been what they needed to turn the season around. KC defeated the surging Colts, while the Cowboys got revenge on their divisional rival, the Eagles. However, a loss for either team here could massively hurt their chances of making the playoffs.

Lastly, the final Thanksgiving game of the day takes place between the Bengals and Ravens in Baltimore. Joe Burrow is supposedly expected to play. However, Joe Flacco has played much better in Cincy than he did in Cleveland, but the veteran QB has still struggled to help his team win games in Burrow's absence. Can his return possibly ignite a last-minute effort to save their season?

Of course, Black Friday Football returns, and for some reason at 3:00 PM ET again. Regardless, the Chicago Bears will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. While the Rams are currently first place in the NFC, the Eagles and Bears are right behind them, so a victory here would be a massive boost to either team. The Eagles will hope to fix their offensive struggles as they face a Bears team that's won four straight.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 13, and we can't wait to see what happens. Week 13 ends with a matchup between the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 Week 13 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

