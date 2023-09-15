Shedeur Sanders is always calm and under control but he always has time when it comes to people coming at his father Deion Sanders. ESPN's First Take did a live show from the campus of the University of Colorado-Boulder in promotion of the Colorado vs. Colorado State game. He and Travis Hunter were interviewed by Molly Querim, Stephen A. Smith, and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe asked Sanders about how he feels when he sees and hears opposing coaches taking shots at Deion Sanders.

Shannon Sharpe: “When opposing coaches take shots at [Deion Sanders], what's going through your mind?” Shedeur Sanders: “You gotta be a fool to do that… Come on now, you're asking for it. It's just extra motivation.” 🗣️ (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/rymU3YR3PX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2023

“At first, you know, I'm not really on social media like that during the week. So, then I find out like word of mouth…like someone show me the video. But it's like, you gotta be a fool to do that…you got his son playing quarterback and his other son playing safety. So it's like, ‘Come on now. You're asking for it.'”

Shedeur Sanders definitely steps up when it's time to prove people wrong and advance the mission of his father, who routinely asks his team and onlookers, “Do you believe?” Sanders has been getting early Heisman buzz for his performances during Colorado's first two games against TCU and Nebraska. The college football world expects an even higher level of production against Colorado State after Jay Norvell's comments.