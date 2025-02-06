The Vancouver Canucks traded for Marcus Pettersson last Friday to bolster their blueline. The Canucks paid a steep price — including a first-round pick — to acquire the veteran defenseman from the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Wednesday, Vancouver ensured their new acquisition would be around for a long time. The Canucks signed Pettersson to a six-year contract extension.

The contract carries a $5.5 million annual average value, the team's announcement confirmed. This deal kicks in on July 1, when the NHL's 2025-26 league year begins. The deal reportedly includes a full-no movement clause in the first three seasons. The full no-move becomes a 15-team no-trade clause in the final three seasons.

The dust is beginning to settle on this deal. But how does it work out for Pettersson and the Canucks? It's time to hand out contract grades to both sides, with the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline around one month away.

Marcus Pettersson signs with Canucks

Marcus Pettersson certainly could have gone to the open market. And he could have received a massive payday. The Canucks defenseman would benefit from a rising salary cap for the 2025-26 campaign. Moreover, if there is anything NHL general managers love doing, it's spending a ton of money on July 1.

Instead, Pettersson takes care of his contract situation early. He receives a small raise from the $4.025 million he makes in 2024-25. There is a legitimate case to be made that he could have received more than $6 million on the open market in NHL Free Agency.

However, he does still benefit a lot by signing with the Canucks. Pettersson has complete control over his future in the next three seasons. If Vancouver wants to trade him, they need his permission. If they want to waive him, they need his permission. In the second half of this deal, he does lose some control. But a 15-team no-trade clause does provide significant control over his future even if there is some leeway.

Pettersson could have received more money on the open market. However, he gets long-term stability with a six-year term. And with the protections in this contract, he has significant control over the next steps of his career. All in all, it's a good deal for the veteran rearguard.

Canucks sign Marcus Pettersson

The Canucks needed depth on the left side of their blueline. And they got it when they traded for Marcus Pettersson ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. It certainly was a steep price to acquire his services. However, the Canucks had wanted to re-sign Pettersson shortly after acquiring him from the Penguins.

They did just that on Wednesday night. They pay a pretty penny for his services, as $5.5 million isn't exactly cheap for a second-pairing defenseman. Still, it isn't the worst cap hit they could have shelled out. As mentioned, it's likely cheaper than they would have paid had he hit NHL Free Agency on July 1.

There is certainly some risk for Vancouver, though. If he does not work out, moving him over the next three seasons will be tough. Pettersson can block a trade to any team. And they can't threaten to waive him as the New York Rangers did to Jacob Trouba before shipping him to the Anaheim Ducks.

Still, the risk is not as high as it would be under a flat cap. The salary cap is expected to jump significantly over these next three seasons. As a result, if Pettersson agrees to a move, it shouldn't be hard to move his contract. In saying this, this is a deal that should age rather well for the Canucks.

Grades and final thoughts

Both Marcus Pettersson and the Canucks receive high grades for this contract extension. Pettersson traded a major payday on the open market for immediate, long-term stability. The Canucks, meanwhile, sign Pettersson to a contract that should age well. He solves a major need for the team now and in the future.

Marcus Pettersson grade: A-

Vancouver Canucks grade: A-