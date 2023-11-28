Grambling is parting ways with head football coach Hue Jackson after two seasons at the helm of the program.

Hue Jackson will no longer be the coach of the Grambling football team after two seasons. The university is expected to part ways with the head coach and release a statement later today, per several sources as well as media outlets such as Football Scoop and FCS Football Central.

Grambling became the head coach of Grambling in December 2021 following the ouster of former head coach Broderick Fobbs. Per HBCU Sports, he signed a four-year, $1.6 million deal that paid him $400,000 a year. Before joining Grambling, he served as offensive coordinator for Eddie George at Tennessee State.

Under Jackson, Grambling has been 8-14 over the past two seasons with the 2023 season culminating with a loss to Southern University in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic.

Grambling showed improvement in their on-field product, boasting a high-powered offense to start the season led by quarterback Myles Crawley, who transferred to the Tigers from Alabama State. They narrowly lost to Hampton in a high-scoring affair in the Brick City Classic and competed rather well with SEC power LSU at the start of their matchup before ultimately losing 72-10.

They secured two straight victories against Texas Southern and eventual SWAC west champion Prairie View A&M but suffered a close loss to Alcorn that started a stream where they lost four of their last seven games. Grambling was unable to put together a defensive scheme that could stop opposing teams from scoring. They scored 28 points per game but allowed an average of 28 points per game and 356 total yards per game.

Grambling, like Southern, enters the offseason trying to look for a coach that can restore them to contenders in the SWAC.