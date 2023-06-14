Grambling State University (GSU) football is adopting a new strategy for in-state recruiting under the leadership of coach Hue Jackson.

Hue had been the coach of the Tigers since they first reached out to him in December 2021, and among the many things he learned in his first year, he learned the key to effective recruiting.

In the current era of recruiting, where bidding wars and transferring have become prevalent, Jackson and his staff at Grambling State recognize the need to cut through the noise and establish personal connections. He emphasizes the importance of building relationships with local talent in order to stand out amidst the competitive landscape of college football recruiting. They believe that these personal connections can outweigh offers from Power Five schools and the ever-changing transfer process.

“Recruiting is the lifeblood of our program, and you can only do that by building relationships, by spending time. It’s not just a drive-by phone call. You have to spend time.”

In an effort to strengthen ties with local talent and showcase what Grambling State has to offer, the Tigers recently hosted their first youth camp of the summer at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. More than 40 high school athletes participated in the camp, receiving hands-on instruction from the GSU coaching staff.

“I think it’s so important for people to get to know our coaches, to get to see [Grambling State football], to get to be on our field,” Hue Jackson said, per Ruston Daily Leader. “It’s great to see so many parents here because we get to make a connection, and now, they can put a face with a name and hopefully we can build a relationship.” By welcoming parents and prospective recruits to the youth camp, Jackson aims to establish a genuine connection and allow them to associate a face with the name of the program.