ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Grand Canyon-San Diego prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Grand Canyon-San Diego.

The Grand Canyon Antelopes just haven't been at their best this season. The main reason for that is that Tyon Grant-Foster, who was such a core part of the team's run to the Round of 32 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, has not been able to replicate his elite level of play from last season, especially March. Grant-Foster was a dynamic and hugely important player for GCU last season. He figured to be one of the top scorers in the country this season. Yet, through Christmas Day, Grant-Foster was averaging just 12.3 points per game. His shooting splits have been shockingly bad. He is hitting just 30 percent of all field goal attempts for the season, just 14 percent on 3-point shots. He is shooting under 20 percent from the field in games played away from home, and his 3-point shooting percentage is under seven percent in non-home games. It's a spectacular fall for a player with evident skills. Coach Bryce Drew has simply not been able to find the formula or method which can reduce pressure and stress for Grant-Foster and get him back on track. As long as Grand Canyon isn't getting the high-end scoring and shooting it expected from Grant-Foster, it will lag behind expectations and will not become the team many people expected the Lopes to be this season.

Grand Canyon is a modest 8-4 through 12 games. The Lopes have lost to Arizona State, UC Davis, Georgia, and Louisiana Tech. The team's best win to date might be against Stanford, a team unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament at this point. That's not a very convincing body of work, but there is a lot of basketball left to be played this season. Drew and GCU hope that after the Christmas break, this team is mentally refreshed and ready to put its best foot forward. This game against the 3-9 San Diego Toreros — which is being played not at an on-campus location, but at the newly-built Intuit Dome, the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers — is a get-right game for Grand Canyon and a chance for this team to flex its muscles a little bit.

Here are the Grand Canyon-San Diego College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Grand Canyon-San Diego Odds

Grand Canyon: -15.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -2100

San Diego: +15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1000

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs San Diego

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network, local cable/streaming

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

This team is too talented to continue to struggle the way it has for the first 12 games of the season. The Lopes are bound to play better, shoot better, score more consistently, and get more out of their talent. They have the ability to be great; we just haven't seen it. Going up against a 3-9 San Diego team which is not very good at all, GCU can finally get right and win a game by 20 points.

Why San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grand Canyon should not be favored by 15.5 points over any opponent, given the way it is playing and has played this season. San Diego just has to be moderately good to keep the game somewhat close and cover.

Final Grand Canyon-San Diego Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to San Diego, but don't trust a bad team to win you some money. Pass.

Final Grand Canyon-San Diego Prediction & Pick: San Diego +15.5