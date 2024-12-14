ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Grand Canyon-Georgia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Grand Canyon-Georgia.

This game won't get the front-page headlines the way other games will on this college basketball Saturday. However, this contest between Grand Canyon and Georgia is fascinating on its own terms. For one thing, GCU and Georgia are both trying to evolve this season. GCU has lost to Arizona State and UC Davis and has had a somewhat bumpy ride in the first several weeks of the new campaign. Grand Canyon not only made the NCAA Tournament last season; it won a game and very nearly reached the Sweet 16. This season is important for the Antelopes for a lot of reasons, but the main one is to show that they have staying power, and that one really good season can be replicated the next year. This program doesn't want the 2024 NCAA Tournament to be an isolated memory; it wants that tournament to become the start of something even bigger for the Phoenix-based school.

Georgia has struggled in recent years. Coach Mike White, who left Florida to take a lower-pressure job with the Bulldogs — taking over from failed coach Tom Crean — is trying to take UGA to the next level. So far this season, he has done a good job and has given this team a chance to make something of its season. The Dawgs have lost only one game, and that was to Marquette, a team which might win the Big East championship and gain a top-three seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Georgia defeated Rick Pitino and St. John's and has also beaten in-state rival Georgia Tech plus Notre Dame from the ACC. The Dawgs have stacked some solid wins and have not picked up the bad losses which haunt a team on the road to Selection Sunday. Georgia needs to keep stacking wins so that when it enters play in the cutthroat Southeastern Conference, it will have some margin for error. The SEC is so deep and good this season that a few good teams might still get torn apart in January and February. Georgia hopes it won't be one of those teams, but if the SEC does hurt the Dawgs, a strong nonconference season could offset a lot of losses when the selection show rolls around in mid-March. That's why this game matters to UGA.

We can't talk about this game without noting that Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew is returning to Athens, where he coached as a visitor with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Drew is used to game-planning for SEC opponents, so this game will be a trip back in time for the GCU boss.

Here are the Grand Canyon-Georgia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Grand Canyon-Georgia Odds

Grand Canyon: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Georgia: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs Georgia

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large, especially when you consider the point that Georgia has not yet proved that it is an NCAA Tournament-quality team. Grand Canyon should be able to stay close against an opponent which has not yet earned the benefit of the doubt.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia's consistency this season — losing only to Marquette, an elite team, and not anyone else — makes it easier to trust the Dawgs at home against an inconsistent Grand Canyon team.

Final Grand Canyon-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Georgia, but we think the spread does not lend itself to an easy betting decision. Pass.

Final Grand Canyon-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -7.5