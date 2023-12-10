Grand Theft Auto VI is real and was officially revealed by Rockstar Games! Check out the Grand Theft Auto VI release date, trailers, and more.

Grand Theft Auto VI is real, and it's coming. The long-awaited sequel to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto franchise is coming soon. Here's everything we know about GTA 6, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date: 2025

Not counting the announcement for an announcement, GTA 6 only has one official mention – the reveal trailer that it released in early December 2023. The minute-and-a-half-long video gave us the Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date: 2025. Unfortunately, this is all Rockstar revealed, and delays are something that a lot of AAA games have been marred by.

Grand Theft Auto VI Gameplay

Little is confirmed in the way of GTA 6 gameplay, but the rumor mill has been hard at work for years in speculating what we would see in the sequel. Here are some of the confirmed or highly hinted gameplay mechanics.

Grand Theft Auto VI will have multiple protagonists, learning from Grand Theft Auto V in this aspect. Having more than one protagonist brings more depth to the story, allows for more room on different playstyles, and provides a better overall game experience as players follow more than one main character. For GTA 6, the protagonists are Lucia and Jason – a Bonnie and Clyde-esque duo.

Another confirmed detail is the setting of the game, marking the series' return to Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida. This is the in-game counterpart to Florida, and the trailer leans into this heavily. There have been leaks of the game map, and if they end up being correct, we'll end up with a map bigger than GTA V's.

More gameplay mechanics have been rumored, such as money laundering, more focus on air travel to get across the massive map, and an advanced Police System, but none of these have been confirmed by Rockstar just yet.

Grand Theft Auto VI Story

The first GTA 6 trailer introduced us to Lucia, one of the potentially many protagonists we will get, showing glimpses of her antics with her partner, supposedly named Jason, and how she landed herself in prison. We also get some glances at Leonida, and the obvious inspiration that it takes from real-life “Florida Men and Women.”

