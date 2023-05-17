A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon Tera Raid Battles have been around since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been launched last year and we’ve been getting a lot of different variations of the featured Pokemon on these Raid Battles on the latest version of the Pokemon video game. From starter Pokemon of generations past, paradox Pokemon, and other famous Pokemon, they are all given the spotlight for them to have their own unique variation of Tera types. In this article, we talk about the upcoming Tera Raid Battle feature with Great Tusk and Iron Treads coming to the fray.

5-Star Feature of Great Tusk and Iron Treads at Tera Raid Battles

The next Raid will be slightly different from those that have been featured in recent weeks as the Pokemon that will be put in the spotlight are Paradox Pokemon and dependent on the title of the game that you are playing. For Pokemon Scarlet Trainers, you will get to encounter Great Tusk and as for Pokemon Violet Trainers, you will get a chance to encounter Iron Treads. Of course, you may host to help your friends get their hands on these Pokemon themselves despite playing the opposite version of the game.

This news was shared with us by Twitter user @Serebii.net and confirms that these Paradox Pokemon featured in the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle will be happening on May 19, 2023, to May 21, 2023. This will be coinciding with the Chesnaught Raid Battle’s rerun especially if you have missed out due to Tears of the Kingdom-related news.

Great Tusk and Iron Treads will come in multiple different Tera types so you will get a chance to get your desired Paradox Pokemon. While this may be the case, this will only be a five-star Raid and no Mightiest Marks are up for grabs. Be sure to be equipped with the correct Pokemon to take on the challenge and take advantage of the type advantages and disadvantages. A lot of great loot will be provided so this one challenge, you shouldn’t just pass one. Exp. Candies, Star Dusts, and sandwich-related ingredients would be some of the drops which are pretty useful as you progress further into the game.

Best of luck, Trainers!