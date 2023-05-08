A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Right after the first-weekend run of the Inteleon Pokemon Tera Raid Battle, we are already given a glimpse to look forward to the next one – Chesnaught spawns in Pokemon Tera Raid Battle from May 12, 2023, to May 14, 2023, and May 19, 2023, to May 21, 2023.

Get Ready to be Rocked by Chesnaught in Tera Raid Battle

The recently announced 7 Star Pokemon Tera Raid Battle will feature Chesnaught, a Grass and Fighting type and Chespin the grass starter’s final evolution from generation 6. The Pokemon Tera Raid Battle will feature a Chesnaught with a Rock Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark, similar to the previous Raids that featured starter Pokemon into the mix. With Chesnaught having a Rock Tera type, this makes it resistant to Fire, Ice, and Poison type attacks making it a little sturdier than it was before.

As we have always told Trainers before, we encourage everyone to partake in the Battles since it offers a chance to catch a Pokemon that they can’t easily find in the wild as well as great loot that will come after successfully catching the Boss in the challenge. Take note that you can only catch this version of Chesnaught once per saved file. As a Grass Pokemon, you should be able to do well by bringing a fire type but you will feel a little more resistance and durability given that the Terastalized version of this boss raid will be Rock type. Make sure you plan your moves very well before going into the fight. Of course, you can accomplish this a lot easier with friends so try to join raids together to make this task for you guys easier.

For Chesnaught’s base stats as well as its moveset, we’ve listed them down below (this is before Terastalizing, the unique proposition of the latest Pokemon game) to see how you can ultimately maximize this Pokemon after catching it in the raid.

Base Stats:

HP: 88

Attack: 107

Defense: 122

Sp. Atk: 74

Sp. Def: 75

Speed: 64

Total: 530

Obviously, Chesnaught is not built for acting first but rather is more useful for its whopping defense and powerful moves. We’re expecting this Pokemon to be more sturdy given that it has a Rock Tera type and thus favors a little bit more resistance against its usual grass type weaknesses like fire, ice, and poison type moves.

Level Move Type Category Power Accuracy 1 Hammer Arm Fighting Physical 100 90% 1 Feint Normal Physical 30 100% 1 Tackle Normal Physical 40 100% 1 Growl Normal Status – 100% 1 Vine Whip Grass Physical 45 100% 1 Rollout Rock Physical 30 90% Evolution Spiky Shield Grass Status – – 11 Bite Dark Physical 60 100% 15 Leech Seed Grass Status – 90% 19 Pin Missile Bug Physical 25 95% 29 Take Down Normal Physical 90 85% 35 Seed Bomb Grass Physical 80 100% 41 Mud Shot Ground Special 55 95% 48 Bulk Up Fighting Status – – 54 Body Slam Normal Physical 85 100% 60 Pain Split Normal Status – – 66 Wood Hammer Grass Physical 120 100% 78 Giga Impact Normal Physical 120 90%

With access to this kind of moveset, Chesnaught can really boop down on your opponent’s Active Pokemon and just tear right through them with powerful moves like Hammer Arm, Wood Hammer, and Giga Impact. These can help make Chesnaught a juggernaut against opponents that are weak to Grass, Fighting, and Normal types given the nature of these attacks. It’s really a no-brainer for this Pokemon given that all you have to do is hit them and hit them hard.

Chesnaught spawns in the 20th Tera Raid Battle soon so make sure to mark your calendars and make alarms for May 12, 2023, to May 14, 2023, as well as May 19, 2023, to May 21, 2023.

Best of luck, Trainers!