Throughout history, we’ve seen different stars play for various franchises, some of which carved out legacies that will be remembered forever as the greatest players for each NBA team. In fact, these players will ultimately be remembered for the teams they played for after bringing success to their respective NBA franchises. Let’s take a look at the greatest players to play for every NBA franchise.

Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins

Although the Hawks have struggled to find success in the NBA for quite some time, there’s no question that Dominique Wilkins brought some excitement to the city. Apart from showcasing his athleticism with electrifying dunks, Wilkins also leads the franchise record books in terms of games played, scoring and field goals.

Boston Celtics: Bill Russell

Throughout NBA history, there have been plenty of players in a Celtics uniform who would go on to become certified Hall of Famers. But among the Celtics stars, Bill Russell easily stands out. It’s simply hard to argue against someone who won 11 NBA championships and five MVPs with the franchise.

Brooklyn Nets: Jason Kidd

The Nets are often regarded as cellar dwellers in the NBA. However, the entrance of Jason Kidd ultimately changed all that. With Kidd manning the Nets’ backcourt, the franchise would make two consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. Kidd is the franchise leader in terms of assists, steals and triple-doubles.

Charlotte Hornets: Glen Rice

Charlotte has yet to make any headway to finding success in the NBA. Ever since the franchise joined the league, they have struggled to rack up victories. However, with Glen Rice at the forefront, things weren’t all too bad for the Hornets. Rice is tied for the most All-Star Game selections in Charlotte history. Moreover, he also led the team to one of its deepest playoff pushes.

Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan

After leading the Bulls to a pair of three-peats, Jordan is undoubtedly in the GOAT conversation. As a result, there’s no doubt that he was also the best player to ever wear the Bulls uniform. With the Bulls, Jordan collected six NBA championships, six Finals MVPs and five NBA MVPs.

Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James

Ever since his high school days LeBron James was selected as The Chosen One who will someday deliver the goods for the city of Cleveland. James’ first Cavs stint may have been dampened by playoff failures and his disappointing departure. However, he still turned the Cavs into a legitimate championship contender and registered MVP seasons. Nevertheless, his return to the Cavaliers organization ultimately paved the way for him to fulfill his promise of winning an NBA championship in Cleveland.

Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki

Standing at 7 feet tall with a sweet shooting stroke, it was Dirk Nowitzki who paved the way for the idea of the “stretch four.” Playing his entire career for the Mavericks, Nowitzki was the face of the franchise who led them to two NBA Finals appearances and the franchise’s lone championship banner in 2011.

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets have been in the NBA for quite some time but without any championships to show for it. However, things now look as promising as ever with Nikola Jokic as the face of the franchise. The Serbian sensation has already won back-to-back MVPs. Throughout history, not a single Nuggets player had ever won the award previously.

Detroit Pistons: Isiah Thomas

Back in the day, the Pistons were a fixture in the championship chase. The main reason for that was because Isiah Thomas was running the show for the Pistons’ Bad Boys era. With Thomas backstopping the squad, Detroit would go on to win back-to-back NBA championships. He is also the all-time franchise leader in points, assists and steals.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry

There’s no question that Stephen Curry was the face of the 3-point revolution in the NBA. His lethal shooting is simply unmatched. In fact, the Warriors dynasty found a lot of success with Curry as one of the focal points by bringing in four NBA championships. He also leads the NBA with the most 3-point makes.

Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon

The Houston Rockets are often a playoff fixture in the NBA. However, they found the most success with Hakeem Olajuwon as the face of the franchise. Olajuwon led the Rockets to back-to-back NBA titles in an era that was mainly dominated by Jordan’s Bulls. Olajuwon also leads the franchise in terms of games played, points and rebounds.

Indiana Pacers: Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller ended his career as one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history. He was also the face of the Pacers franchise that went all the way to the 2000 NBA Finals. Miller also tops the Pacers’ franchise records in terms of games played, points, assists, steals and 3-point makes.

Los Angeles Clippers: Bob McAdoo

The Clippers have garnered a reputation for being one of the worst franchises in sports history. Nevertheless, that didn’t prevent Bob McAdoo from carving out a solid individual career. He earned MVP honors while leading the league in scoring three times as part of the franchise.

Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant

Aside from Michael Jordan and LeBron James, another player that was often in the GOAT conversation is Kobe Bryant. Bryant would cement himself as one of the best in the NBA after a string of unforgettable game-winners and tough jumpers in a Lakers uniform. Moreover, he was part of the Lakers’ three-peat before leading the franchise to back-to-back NBA championships under his reign.

Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol

The Grizzlies have yet to make any significant impact in the NBA. Nevertheless, it was Marc Gasol who played an instrumental role in making the franchise an exciting team to watch. Gasol would anchor the team’s defense en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year. Apart from earning three All-Star appearances, the most in franchise history, Gasol also led the team to its deepest playoff run in 2013.

Miami Heat: Dwyane Wade

The Heat found the most success with Dwyane Wade as one of their focal points. Wade would give the franchise its first NBA title in 2006 while taking Finals MVP honors. Furthermore, Wade would also be one of the stars who would deliver two more championships to South Beach after being part of the Heat’s Big Three dynasty.

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Despite a slow start to his NBA career, Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually flourished in the league to become a Defensive Player of the Year and a back-to-back MVP for the Bucks. But among his achievements, Giannis’ leading the Bucks to its first NBA title in 50 years has to be the greatest.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin Garnett

The Timberwolves never found any playoff success throughout their history. Nevertheless, Kevin Garnett was easily their brightest spot in the franchise record books. Up to this day, Garnett remains the only player in a Timberwolves uniform to take MVP honors. Furthermore, he is also the all-time franchise leader in terms of points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

New Orleans Pelicans: Chris Paul

Chris Paul hasn’t really found a lot of championship success in the NBA. However, no one can take away the fact that he is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA hardwood. Paul leads the franchise in terms of assists and steals. Furthermore, with Paul around, New Orleans was a fixture in the playoffs.

New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing

With the Knicks, Patrick Ewing established himself as one of the best big men in the NBA. He led the Knicks to deep playoff runs while registering 11 All-Star Game appearances. Ewing is also the most accomplished Knicks player in history, leading the franchise in terms of points, rebounds, blocks, steals and games played.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant will always be remembered for leaving Oklahoma for a stacked Warriors team. However, no one can take away how Durant flourished in the NBA in the first place with the Supersonics/Thunder. Durant’s scoring is simply unmatched and even led the franchise to its lone Finals appearance in 2012 since changing its name to the OKC Thunder.

Orlando Magic: Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq was a force to be reckoned with during his peak. But even before winning championships in Los Angeles and Miami, O’Neal was undoubtedly the best player to ever suit up in a Magic uniform. With Orlando, Shaq was one of the rare players to become an All-Star rookie. Moreover, he was the centerpiece of the Magic squad that went all the way to the 1995 NBA Finals.

Philadelphia 76ers: Julius Erving

Throughout history, there have been plenty of Hall of Famers who suited up for the Sixers. However, no one can top what Julius Erving accomplished with the franchise. After playing 11 seasons for the franchise, Erving earned MVP honors and help the squad win an NBA title.

Phoenix Suns: Steve Nash

For quite some time, the Phoenix Suns made some noise in the NBA. This wouldn’t happen however without Steve Nash’s elite playmaking. Nash was responsible for orchestrating one of the best offensive systems in the NBA that made the Suns easily a playoff contender. Moreover, it isn’t a surprise that Nash is the all-time franchise leader in assists.

Portland Trail Blazers: Bill Walton

Although Clyde Drexler makes a strong case to be the best player in a Blazers uniform, Bill Walton accomplished a pair of accolades that Drexler wasn’t able to. Walton led the franchise to its first and only NBA title. Moreover, just a season later, he was named MVP, the only Blazer to win the award.

Sacramento Kings: Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson is easily one of the best all-around players to ever step foot in the NBA. While playing for the franchise, then called the Cincinnati Royals, Robertson became the first NBA player to average a triple double for an entire season. He is also the first and only Kings player to ever be awarded MVP honors.

San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan

The Spurs are well known for developing their talents. However, there’s no question that Tim Duncan was arguably their best. Duncan was a part of all of the Spurs’ five NBA championship teams. In fact, he was named the Finals MVP in three of them. Playing his entire career in San Antonio, Duncan also registered back-to-back MVPs and 15 All-Star seasons.

Toronto Raptors: Kawhi Leonard

Despite only suiting up for one season, it was enough for Kawhi Leonard to establish himself as the best player in a Raptors uniform. Leonard was the spearhead to the Raptors’ lone championship conquest in 2019. The 2019 Finals MVP was the answer to the Raptors’ playoff rivals before putting an end to the Warriors dynasty in the 2010s.

Utah Jazz: Karl Malone

While the Jazz were often frustrated by the Chicago Bulls, there’s no doubt that Karl Malone was the centerpiece of the Jazz’s deep playoff runs. Malone was a back-to-back MVP and played his best years with the Jazz after registering 14 All-Star seasons. He also leads the franchise all-time in points and rebounds.

Washington Wizards: Wes Unseld

Throughout the years in the NBA, Washington hasn’t made much significant waves in the league apart from being shrouded in controversy. However, the Wizards did win an NBA championship thanks to Wes Unseld’s brilliance. Playing his entire career in Washington, Unseld won an NBA title with him named the Finals MVP. He was also named MVP during his second year with the franchise.