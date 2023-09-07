Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon followed up his 2021 breakout campaign with a disappointing 2022 season. In order to reach new heights in his fourth year in the NFL, he's trying to go low.

Dillon has been working this offseason on keeping his pad level low while running with the ball. The idea being, a back of Dillon's size should be using his physicality as a weapon against opposing defenders. Dillon stands six feet tall, with an imposing 247 pound frame.

“One thing that we’ve really stressed with him is he’s a big back, and if you lower your pad level, guys don’t want to tackle,” Green Bay head coach coach Matt LaFleur told Packers Wire's Paul Bretl. “When you run like that and run behind your pads and are 245-plus pounds, you can lower the boom on somebody.”

In 2022, Dillon's yards per carry average took a worrying downturn. The former Boston College star managed nearly a half yard fewer per rush compared to his first two seasons. Despite just one fewer carry in 2022 (186) than he had in 2021 (187), Dillon's yardage total and first downs rushing both dropped significantly.

Most worrying for a bruising back such as Dillon, he forced fewer missed tackles last season. After ranking seventh in the NFL in yards after contact in 2021, he fell to 20th.

Lowering your pad level might sound simple enough. But it's no simple task to change how you run with the ball. “It’s a lot easier said than done,” said Dillon about getting his pads lower. “It’s something I’ve been trying to make a conscious effort over the entire offseason since it’s been brought up.”

2023 is a big season for the Packers number-two running back. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, he has a chance to showcase himself as a player worthy of being a team's lead rusher before he hits free agency. As the Packers break in Jordan Love as a starter, the running game will be important to ease the pressure on the new quarterback.

Coach LaFleur sounds convinced Dillon is ready for a big season. “I think as long as he continues to run with low pad level, I think he can be a force.”