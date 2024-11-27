The Green Bay Packers enter Week 13 at 8-3 and are winners of five of their last six. They host the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night as they start to turn their season around. The intriguing matchup is the third game on Turkey Day and should be a great final course. Ahead of the matchup with the Dolphins, we'll be making our Green Bay Packers Week 13 bold predictions.

The Packers have been on a roll since Week 5 and are challenging for an NFC Wild Card spot. That has been because of their run game and strong defense. With the cold weather rolling into Green Bay, they should use those strengths to continue their hot stretch. The Dolphins are heating up with Tua Tagovailoa back under center but they have struggled in cold weather over the years. There are no significant injuries to note for these teams, which makes this great game even better.

Can the Green Bay keep its run going on Thursday night? Let's find out in our Packers Week 13 Predictions.

Jordan Love throws for 250 yards, two touchdowns

After a sluggish start to the season, Jordan Love has been spectacular in recent weeks. He has thrown 11 interceptions but has 18 touchdowns to make up for this turnovers. The Packers have benefitted from another franchise quarterback this season and he will do it again on Thursday. Expect 250 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins on Thanksgiving.

Love has only put two of those games together this season. He had 389 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikings and 258 yards and four touchdowns against the Cardinals. While those games were a while ago, he can have these great games and will do it on Thanksgiving.

The Dolphins' defense had a great game against the Patriots because of their pass rush. Green Bay's offensive line is much better than New England's and should have success there. Love and the Packers should be able to pick apart the defense with their cavalcade of weapons including running back Josh Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs picks up 125 total yards

In the Packers' Week 12 win over the 49ers, Josh Jacobs was spectacular. The running back picked up 106 yards and three touchdowns to secure the blowout win. His Raiders tenure was marred by losing seasons but his great games have come in big wins with Green Bay. The running back position has been the place for great primetime performances this season and Jacobs will add to that.

The Dolphins are in the top half of the league in rushing defense in terms of both yards and touchdowns. But the storyline everyone has been waiting to play out is Miami in cold weather. After they lost one of the coldest playoff games ever to the Chiefs, people assumed they could not play in the cold. Jacobs is the key to that storyline in this game. If he dominates, that noise will only get louder.

Packers' defense forces two turnovers

Part of the success of the Packers this season has been their propensity to turn teams over. Xavier McKinney leads the league with seven interceptions and Jaire Alexander has two of his own. The Dolphins have been great about not turning it over since Tagovailoa returned but Green Bay will pick him off twice.

The Dolphins are on their last leg in the playoff conversation in the AFC. They lost every game that Tagovailoa did not play, so if they get down they will throw the ball a lot. The Packers will be ready for that and nab a late-game pick to seal a victory. Couple that with a first-half turnover and you have a big defensive performance.

The Packers host the Dolphins on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. According to FanDuel, the Packers are 3.5-point favorites and -176 on the money line. The over/under is 47.5.