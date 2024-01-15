What's next?

For the first time in the history of the NFL, a playoff game was exclusively shown via streaming platform Peacock, where fans at home watched the showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium last Saturday. It was apparently a big success for both the league and Peacock based on the numbers, per Front Office Sports.

“NBC just announced that the Chiefs-Dolphins game on Peacock was the most-streamed event in U.S. history with an audience of 23 million.”

However, NFL fans appear to have differing opinions about it. Many lauded the move, expecting it to be a staple for years to come.

“It’s the new wave. Will only get more popular as gambling is legalized in more states. Get used to it, folks,” said X user @TULStyle.

“But everybody said “no one is gonna watch Peacock just for a game…”What happened??”@attorneyCJ chimed in.

On the other end of the spectrum are those who completely detest the idea.

“Sickening greed,” stated @sstaedtler98, who certainly did not like the NFL-Peacock partnership.

“Seems highly suspect since they only had 30 million subscribers at the end of 2023,” per @AndyDoperalski.

From @ChrisBDallas: “They paid $110 Million for that one game, and charged $5.99, so for 23 million of us, it’s a wash. Unless we all get trapped for not cancelling.”

“Great. Next year, all the games will be streamed. Time to spend even more money,” a seemingly annoyed @IfBayless said.

There is no stopping technology from making its continued mark on sports broadcasting, and this partnership by the NFL with NBC may only be a start.