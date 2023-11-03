Green Day is officially on tour! Here are some schedules to take note of, plus special guests and other celebrations for the band.

Green Day is set to embark on their “Saviors” tour, as announced by the band.

According to CNN, Green Day will feature Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool. Besides that, it will also be a celebration of several milestones in the band's history. Marking 30 years of ‘Dookie,' 20 years of ‘American Idiot,' and the release of their new album called Saviors.

The Saviors tour will kick off with a European leg on May 30 in Monte De Gozo, Spain. Then, with additional stops in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. It will also include a show at London's Wembley Stadium on June 29.

In North America, Green Day's tour will start on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. The band will also make their way through 27 cities, including Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, and more. The tour's final show is scheduled for September 28 in San Diego, CA at Petco Park.

Notably, Green Day won't be alone on this journey. The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas will join them for performances in North America. For shows in the UK and EU, Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace will be part of the tour.

In a press statement about the Tour, Green Day couldn't help but share their excitement. “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”