Green Day announced a 2024 stadium tour during a show featuring their Dookie album at a ‘secret' 800-capacity Fremont Country Club Las Vegas show.

Before playing The American Dream is Killing Me, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced the tour, according to Stereogum.

“We're gonna do a big tour next year. It's gonna be Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, the Linda Lindas,” the singer said.

During the concert in Vegas, the band played 29 songs, including the Dookie album in its entirety. Plus, they included rarities like Oh Love, Last Night On Earth, Nuclear Family, Homecoming, and Warning.

After the show, Greenday posted on Instagram, “Holy shittttt. We just played Dookie in full, thank you for that Las Vegas. And our new single, “The American Dream is Killing Me” comes out October 24th! Set those wake up calls, ya hear?? They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but couldn't let this stay…get ready ya zombie!!!”

The band's upcoming new project will be their 14th studio album and follow 2020's Father of All Motherf—kers, according to People.

The pop-punk band recently released a 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe version of their smash hit, Dookie. It included 17 unreleased demos, outtakes, and more. It was probably another reason why they played the album in its entirety at the Vegas show — to help celebrate the milestone.

As for Green Day's upcoming tour with other major bands included, there's no date set on when it will begin.