Gregg Popovich's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. Popovich is considered to be one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. He is the longest-tenured active head coach in the NBA and all the other major sports leagues in the United States as he has been at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996.

Pops is a five-time NBA champion and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. Here's a look at Gregg Popovich’s net worth in 2024.

What is Gregg Popovich’s net worth in 2024?: $50 million (estimate)

Gregg Popovich’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be at $50 million. This is according to multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder he was looking to upgrade from his $5 million mansion in San Antonio.

Gregg Charles Popovich was born on Jan. 28, 1949, to a Croatian mother and a Serbian father. He attended Merrillville (Ind.) High School before joining the United States Air Force Academy where he graduated in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in Soviet Studies and he underwent Air Force intelligence training.

He played basketball for four years at the US Air Force Academy where he was the team captain and the leading scorer in his senior year.

Popovich then served for five years of required active duty with the United States Air Force. During that time, he toured Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union with the US Armed Forces Basketball team.

He was then chosen as the team captain of the 1972 Armed Forces Team, which won the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Championship. Due to his performance, Popovich was invited to the 1972 US Olympic Basketball Team trials.

He then later studied at the University of Denver to get his master’s degree in physical education and sports sciences. Gregg Popovich also considered a job with the Central Intelligence Agency as he was planning out his career road map.

Gregg Popovich's first coaching job

In 1973, Popovich returned to the Air Force Academy an assistant coach under head coach Hank Egan, who later became part of Pop’s staff at the San Antonio Spurs. He was an assistant coach for six years.

In 1979, Gregg Popovich was named as the head coach of the Pomona-Pitzer men’s basketball team in Pomona, Calif. He held the position from 1979 to 1988 and led the team to its first title in 68 years.

During this time, Popovich became close with University of Kansas head coach Larry Brown. He took the 1985-86 season to become a volunteer assistant with the Kansas Jayhawks so that he could directly study Brown’s coaching ways. He then resumed his duties as head coach at Pomona-Pitzer the following season.

Gregg Popovich's joins Spurs as an assistant coach

After the 1987-88 season, Gregg Popovich joined Larry Brown to become his lead assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. He held the position until team owner Red McCombs fired the entire coaching staff, including R.C. Buford, Alvin Gentry, and Ed Manning. He then moved to the Golden State Warriors to serve as an assistant coach under Hall of Famer Don Nelson.

After his two-year stint with the Warriors, Gregg Popovich returned to the San Antonio Spurs as their general manager and vice president of basketball operations after Peter Holt bought the team. His first move was to sign Avery Johnson to become the team’s starting point guard as well as trading Dennis Rodman to the Chicago Bulls for Will Perdue.

Gregg Popovich becomes head coach of the Spurs

With a preseason back injury to Spurs star David Robinson, the Spurs were off to a rocky start in the 1996-1997 season as they had a 3-15 record. Pop then fired coach Bob Hill and named himself the new head coach of the team.

Unfortunately, the injury bug did not go away for the Spurs as Robinson broke his foot and did not return for the rest of the season, Sean Elliot only played 39 games due to injury, and Chuck Person missed the entire season.

Despite having an aging Dominic Wilkins, the Spurs continued to struggle as they finished the season with a record of 20-62. Due to their catastrophic season, the Spurs had the first overall pick of the 1997 NBA Draft, which they used to draft Tim Duncan out of Wake Forest.

Gregg Popovich wins first NBA title as a coach

The Spurs bounced back behind the twin towers of the 6-foot-11 Tim Duncan and the 7-foot-1 David Robinson holding down the fort. They finished the 1997-98 season with a 56-26 record. The following year, the San Antonio Spurs won their first-ever NBA title after defeating the New York Knicks in 5 games.

In 2002, Gregg Popovich named R.C. Buford as the Spurs’ new general manager.

The San Antonio Spurs continued to dominate under Gregg Popovich. They drafted a lot of great players such as Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard, not to mention the great moves that they make to complement Tim Duncan and the other stars to content every single season.

The Spurs won 50 or more games for 20 straight seasons. During that time, they won the NBA title five times – 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014. On top of that, Gregg Popovich has won the NBA Coach of the Year Award three times – 2003, 2012, and 2014.

Gregg Popovich reaches wins milestones

On Feb. 9, 2015, Gregg Popovich became the ninth coach in NBA history to win 1,000 games. Popovich and Jerry Sloan are the only two head coaches in NBA history to achieve the feat with one franchise. Sloan did it with the Utah Jazz.

On April 23, 2019, Pops surpassed Lenny Wilkens to become the all-time winningest coach in NBA history with 1,413 wins (regular season and playoffs combined).

On March 27, 2021, Gregg Popovich became the third NBA coach to win 1,300 regular-season games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

“I think at the base of it, the competitiveness in game situations is thrilling. That’s always there,” Popovich said when asked what keeps going after 24 seasons at the helm in San Antonio. “If that diminished or disappeared, then I wouldn’t be doing this.

Gregg Popovich coaches Team USA

On top of his NBA achievements, Gregg Popovich has also served as the head coach of the U.S. men's national basketball team, replacing Mike Krzyzewski after the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Unfortunately, his first full stint as the US head coach during the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup was disappointing as the national team finished in seventh place, the worst finish ever in international competition.

However, they bounced back during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as he led the team to a gold medal victory after defeating France in the finals.

In December 2021, Team USA announced Steve Kerr would succeed Popovich as its new head coach. Kerr had been part of Popovich’s staff since the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Currently, Gregg Popovich is still at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs, and it looks like he does not plan on slowing down any time soon. In fact, the Spurs signed Popovich to a five-year extension worth $80 million not long after they drafted phenom Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall in 2023.

Wembanyama lived up to the hype and was voted the NBA Rookie of the Year unanimously. However, the Spurs finished 22-60, same as the year prior. Returning the Spurs back to playoff relevance appears to be Popovich's greatest challenge.

Nevertheless, did Gregg Popovich’s net worth in 2024 surprise you?