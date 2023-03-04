Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant received no shortage of reactions following his Instagram Live gun incident on Friday night/Saturday morning. Former star wide receiver Dez Bryant sent Morant a long and passionate message on Twitter following the incident.

“if you know and love @JaMorant put your arms around him and tell him the truth… Ja you got a special ability them other n****s around you don’t.. and if the n****s around you loved you.. it’s no way you would be flashing that gun..I don’t care if you was to say it’s no foul play to having that gun on your live that’s a no go!”

“….it’s kids especially black kids with dreams living in poverty who love basketball trying to make it out.. you are special boss.. f**k that dumb s**t… you are a role model regardless if you see it or not…your name hold weight.. make peace with whatever problems you are dealing with and elevate.. all love on this end,” Bryant wrote.

Ja Morant apologized on Saturday afternoon for flashing a gun on his Instagram Live. Morant added that he’s going to “take some time away” to work on himself.

Morant is one of the most talented players in the league. He’s a crucial member of the Grizzlies, and is in the conversation for face of the NBA. However, this setback hurts his already-dwindling reputation.

From a basketball standpoint, it is unclear how long Morant will be away from the team. He’s currently facing a two-game suspension, but there’s no strict timeline for his return to the Grizzlies.