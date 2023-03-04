Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is facing repercussions for his actions. On Friday night, the guard flashed a gun on an Instagram Live video and as a result, the team has suspended him for the next two games at the very least:

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/CLB2TG5nnI — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 4, 2023

Morant caught serious heat across social media after flaunting the weapon and now it only get worse. It was only recently where a 17-year-old accused Ja of punching him multiple times and flashing a gun during a pick-up basketball game last summer, too. On top of that, a mall security guard claimed Ja showed up with a bunch of friends and “threatened him” last July following an altercation with a friend of Morant’s.

All of this drama is a very bad look for one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. The league knows how marketable Ja Morant is, especially on social media, but when he’s out here doing foolish things like showing a gun on IG, it’s extremely concerning.

While a two-game suspension isn’t much, there is a chance he misses even more time. Memphis did say it will be “at least” two games. The hope is Ja learns from his mistakes and smartens up moving forward. The Grizzlies are considered a legitimate contender out West but only if Morant is focused and staying out of trouble.

Ja Morant needs to realize he’s a role model for a lot of young players out there who have aspirations to play in the Association. Considering his motivational road to NBA stardom, there are a lot of teenagers looking up to him.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists, and six rebounds per night in 53 contests. Memphis sits in second place in the West with a 38-24 record at the moment.